International Petroleum (IPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect International Petroleum to post earnings of C$0.49 per share for the quarter.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$278.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$311.81 million.

International Petroleum Stock Performance

