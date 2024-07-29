Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $9.12

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.26 billion and approximately $74.05 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $9.12 or 0.00013431 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00040428 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,374,022 coins and its circulating supply is 467,184,707 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

