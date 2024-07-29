Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Stock Position Raised by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 154.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 203,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 299,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,986. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

