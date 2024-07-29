Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $466.71 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $474.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.96.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

