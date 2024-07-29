Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 13,340 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 72% compared to the average daily volume of 7,742 call options.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Futu by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at about $65,000.
Shares of FUTU traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.75. The stock had a trading volume of 294,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.37.
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
