IOTA Reaches Market Cap of $541.54 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $541.54 million and $9.67 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000968 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,363,469,350 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

