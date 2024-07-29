iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.92

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.92 and last traded at $79.96, with a volume of 1089499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.74.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.