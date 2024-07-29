iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.92

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.92 and last traded at $79.96, with a volume of 1089499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.74.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Convertible Bond ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.