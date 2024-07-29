iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.92

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2024

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVTGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.92 and last traded at $79.96, with a volume of 1089499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.74.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.