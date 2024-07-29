iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $84.09

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.09 and last traded at $84.29, with a volume of 4303173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.77.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.95. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 142.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,172,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,960,000 after purchasing an additional 689,256 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 686,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,386,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 246,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,463,000 after buying an additional 29,341 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 336.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after buying an additional 187,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 396.5% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 137,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 109,560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

