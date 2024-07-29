iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 165,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 334,180 shares.The stock last traded at $22.98 and had previously closed at $22.94.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.