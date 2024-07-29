iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 71,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 243,781 shares.The stock last traded at $21.60 and had previously closed at $21.55.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 3,239.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 461,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 447,429 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 527,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 292,698 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,131,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 76,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,485,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

