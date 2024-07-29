iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.86

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.86 and last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 255650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Select Dividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

