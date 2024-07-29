iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.93

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.93 and last traded at $56.83, with a volume of 3545431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.82.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

