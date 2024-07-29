iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.00

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.61, with a volume of 173778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.86.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $629.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,202.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

