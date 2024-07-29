iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $353.83. 1,047,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,682. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

