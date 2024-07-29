ITV’s (ITV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.42) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

ITV stock opened at GBX 80.75 ($1.04) on Thursday. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 55.49 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 89 ($1.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,615.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. ITV’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

In other ITV news, insider Graham Cooke bought 16,996 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £11,897.20 ($15,386.96). 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

