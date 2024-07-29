Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in July

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Izotropic Price Performance

Shares of IZOZF remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,499. Izotropic has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Get Izotropic alerts:

About Izotropic

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Izotropic Corporation, a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic products for detecting breast cancers. It develops and commercializes IzoView, a 360-degree computed tomography imaging system designed for breast imaging. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.