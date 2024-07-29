J Andrew Murphy Sells 28,995 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,933.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J Andrew Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58.

On Friday, May 10th, J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of Edison International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99.

Edison International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.85.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,327,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $85,436,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,562,000 after acquiring an additional 795,950 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,347,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,492,000 after acquiring an additional 667,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

