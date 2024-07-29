Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Jackpot Digital Trading Up 5.4 %

OTCMKTS JPOTF traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.05. 85,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,061. Jackpot Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Jackpot Digital Company Profile

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games to casino operators. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

