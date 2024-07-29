Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Jackpot Digital Trading Up 5.4 %
OTCMKTS JPOTF traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.05. 85,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,061. Jackpot Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.
Jackpot Digital Company Profile
