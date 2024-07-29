Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.87) to GBX 1,000 ($12.93) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.
FEVR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.69) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,720 ($35.18) to GBX 2,650 ($34.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.52) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,566 ($20.25).
Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.
