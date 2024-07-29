Jefferies Financial Group Raises Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 750

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 600 ($7.76) to GBX 750 ($9.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

DRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 434 ($5.61) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of DRX stock traded down GBX 5.46 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 638.50 ($8.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,867,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,265. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 395.20 ($5.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 657.50 ($8.50). The company has a market cap of £2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.81, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 527.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 502.89.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

