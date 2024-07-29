Jefferies Financial Group Raises Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 750

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 600 ($7.76) to GBX 750 ($9.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.
DRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 434 ($5.61) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
