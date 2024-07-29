Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Short Interest Update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the June 30th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of JFBR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 839,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,327. Jeffs’ Brands has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand.

