Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI) Short Interest Up 45.1% in July

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,600 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the June 30th total of 350,400 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Jet.AI Stock Performance

JTAI stock remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,117,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,551. Jet.AI has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

Get Jet.AI alerts:

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jet.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet.AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.