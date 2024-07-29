JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JKS

JinkoSolar Price Performance

JinkoSolar stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.83. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 372.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 117.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.