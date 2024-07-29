John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.19

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.19 and last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 12 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.70.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -38.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.10% of John Wiley & Sons as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

