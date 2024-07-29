Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,879 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $21,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after buying an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after buying an additional 6,247,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $316,400,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $124,553,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,163,404 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.49. 1,939,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300,798. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average is $63.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.