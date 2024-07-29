JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target to $14.00

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

MidCap Financial Investment stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.59. 205,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,727. The company has a market cap of $952.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. MidCap Financial Investment has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Equities analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIC. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

