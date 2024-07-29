Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Juniata Valley Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUVF opened at $11.40 on Monday. Juniata Valley Financial has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.

Get Juniata Valley Financial alerts:

Juniata Valley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Juniata Valley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.23%.

Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniata Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniata Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.