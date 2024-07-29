Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) PT Raised to GBX 100

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 90 ($1.16) to GBX 100 ($1.29) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JUP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.19) to GBX 91 ($1.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut Jupiter Fund Management to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.10) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 85.40 ($1.10).

JUP traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 88 ($1.14). 854,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.80. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 71.10 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 120.30 ($1.56). The stock has a market cap of £449.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,933.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

