Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Up 63.8% in July

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the June 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Kamada Price Performance
NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $341.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.06.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KMDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kamada in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.
