Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Up 63.8% in July

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the June 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kamada Price Performance

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $341.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Kamada by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kamada by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kamada in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kamada

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.