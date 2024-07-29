Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Upgraded to Hold at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

BZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kanzhun from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.71.

Kanzhun Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.49. Kanzhun has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth $772,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kanzhun by 265.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,326,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 964,110 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 78.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 63,843 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

