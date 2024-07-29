Kathryn A. Torres Sells 1,857 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $358.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $361.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.12.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

