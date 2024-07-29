Kava Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $454.35 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $454.35 million and $9.43 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,855,102 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

