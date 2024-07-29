Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Price Target to $16.50

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

USCB Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

USCB traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,551. USCB Financial has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a market cap of $311.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.40.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that USCB Financial will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Anderson acquired 19,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,879.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,069.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Robert B. Anderson bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,627.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 19,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,879.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,069.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 36,789 shares of company stock valued at $425,297. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in USCB Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in USCB Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 58,365 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

