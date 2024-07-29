Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $534.41 Million (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,386.54 or 0.05102113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market cap of $534.41 million and $538,775.19 worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s genesis date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 247,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 247,833.34562545. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,359.9463874 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2,293,314.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

