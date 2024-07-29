Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Biogen were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BIIB traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.06. 530,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $278.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.04.
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
