Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Biogen were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.06. 530,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $278.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.26.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

