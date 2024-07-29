Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 307,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after acquiring an additional 56,584 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6,659.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 101,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 100,420 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 310,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,895,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,849,000 after buying an additional 939,142 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,964. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $70.41.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.47.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

