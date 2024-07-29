Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.2 %

ACGL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.06. 219,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,369. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

