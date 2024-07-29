Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 265,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE IR remained flat at $98.70 on Monday. 328,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

