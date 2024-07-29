Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $568,000 Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FOX were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FOX by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FOX by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 862.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

FOXA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.73. 474,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

