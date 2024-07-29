Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $893,000 Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE EMN traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $101.39. The stock had a trading volume of 352,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,411. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average of $94.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.