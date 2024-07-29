Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,062,000 after buying an additional 158,234 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after buying an additional 1,442,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,782,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WTW traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $281.97. The company had a trading volume of 128,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,186. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $283.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

