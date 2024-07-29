Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $4,739,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,764,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,489,562.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $4,739,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,764,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,489,562.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 787,800 shares of company stock worth $46,384,682. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kellanova stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,962. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $67.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

