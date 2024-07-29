Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 85,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $71,693,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.82. The stock had a trading volume of 225,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,888. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.