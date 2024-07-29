Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.10 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 951.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,915,000 after buying an additional 5,006,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,092,891,000 after purchasing an additional 438,356 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 82.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 365,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,658,000 after purchasing an additional 294,337 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,944.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $5.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $271.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.00 and a 52 week high of $339.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.