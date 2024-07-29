Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $263,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. TD Cowen increased their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.56. 1,047,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.