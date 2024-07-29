Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $374,000 Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in UDR by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UDR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,408. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.