Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $405,000 Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Evergy by 1,038.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,967 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $89,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,199 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Evergy by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,492,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,913,000 after purchasing an additional 859,628 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Evergy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.22. 463,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,133. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.