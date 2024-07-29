Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $966,000 Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.23. The company had a trading volume of 312,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,764. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $265.00 and a one year high of $415.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.09 and a 200 day moving average of $355.78.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

