Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $137.91. 122,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $162.63.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

