Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2,178.2% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after buying an additional 122,044 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,357,000 after buying an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Republic Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.69.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RSG stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.64. 327,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,373. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.24 and a 200 day moving average of $186.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $206.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.